Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Grows By 10,400.0%

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 10,400.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.