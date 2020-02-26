Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Expands By 51.2%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the January 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 119,970 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

CDTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 191,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,105. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

