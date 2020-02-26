Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expands By 62.2%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the January 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,055. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $111.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

