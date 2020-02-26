Short Interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Increases By 659.9%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 659.9% from the January 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 4,056,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,313. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

