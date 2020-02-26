Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Rises By 186.1%

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the January 30th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 199,685 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 81,803,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,756,694. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

