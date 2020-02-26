Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Declines By 64.4%

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CDOR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,661. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

