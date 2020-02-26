Short Interest in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Decreases By 64.1%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 30th total of 914,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

CFRX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 316,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,655. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 551,626 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1,145.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

