Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Grows By 688.5%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 688.5% from the January 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 15,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

