Short Interest in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Declines By 33.3%

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CYAN remained flat at $$2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 217,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cyanotech has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

