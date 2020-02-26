Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Declines By 31.8%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 30th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DYNT remained flat at $$0.96 on Wednesday. 61,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.03. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

