Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Rises By 200.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELLO remained flat at $$19.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697. Ellomay Capital has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Ellomay Capital makes up about 0.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

