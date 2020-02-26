Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Rises By 535.5%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, an increase of 535.5% from the January 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 33,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,274. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

