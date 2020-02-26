Short Interest in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Grows By 330.7%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 330.7% from the January 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Envela stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 124,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,892. Envela has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.94.

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Envela news, Director Allison M. Destefano bought 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,254 shares of company stock valued at $36,836 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.