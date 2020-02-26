Short Interest in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 100.0%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESP stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

