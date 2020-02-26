Short Interest in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Decreases By 42.1%

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FRD stock remained flat at $$5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,250 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

