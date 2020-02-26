Short Interest in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Expands By 150.0%

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FORK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Fuling Global has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.14.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

