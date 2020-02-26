Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 1,272.7%

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 1,272.7% from the January 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 10,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.60. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.