Short Interest in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Drops By 36.3%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,520,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 30th total of 43,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 18,582,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,009. Groupon has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $884.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Groupon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 297,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Groupon by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Groupon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 1,955,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

