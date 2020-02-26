Short Interest in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Decreases By 35.0%

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 30th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $105,720.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBT shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

