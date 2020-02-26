Short Interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expands By 277.9%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 277.9% from the January 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 211,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,103. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.64%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,815,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

