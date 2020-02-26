Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Decreases By 33.7%

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HOTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

