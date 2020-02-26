Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Increases By 100.0%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:IKNX remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.34. IKONICS has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
IKONICS Company Profile
IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.
