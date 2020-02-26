Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Increases By 100.0%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:IKNX remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.34. IKONICS has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.