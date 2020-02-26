Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rises By 4,600.0%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ICCC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 60,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,800. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.53% of ImmuCell worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

