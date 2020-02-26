Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Declines By 50.9%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 30th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $839,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,913. inTEST has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

