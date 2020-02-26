Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Decreases By 76.5%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Network-1 Technologies worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN NTIP remained flat at $$2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,076. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

