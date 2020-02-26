Short Interest in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Decreases By 36.1%

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NI by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in NI by 4,825.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NI by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in NI during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NI during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NODK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.08. NI has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.