Short Interest in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Drops By 33.4%

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,524. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,779 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 631,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.