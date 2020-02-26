Short Interest in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Expands By 1,400.0%

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otelco stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.27% of Otelco worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

OTEL traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 1,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. Otelco has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

