Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Decreases By 35.4%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the January 30th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 37,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,376. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

SMTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

