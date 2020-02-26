Short Interest in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Grows By 67.8%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the January 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

SUNS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,726. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $274.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

