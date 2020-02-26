Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Decreases By 45.4%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the January 30th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 50,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STXB shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,757.85. Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,785 shares of company stock worth $118,626 and have sold 3,000 shares worth $69,274. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

