Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Expands By 85.7%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SUMR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 147,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.