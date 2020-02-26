Short Interest in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Increases By 54.0%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the January 30th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUNW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:SUNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 539,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

