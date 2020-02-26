Short Interest in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Expands By 89.5%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the January 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 486,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

