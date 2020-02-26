Short Interest in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Drops By 40.6%

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SYNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synacor by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synacor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Synacor by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synacor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synacor stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Synacor has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.28.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

