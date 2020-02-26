SIBCoin One Day Volume Reaches $3,134.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, YoBit and Livecoin. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $532,760.00 and approximately $3,134.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,682.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.38 or 0.02494548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.03648211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00791131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00086753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00579385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,231,902 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

