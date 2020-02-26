Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 824,701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

