SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBOW opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $24.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

