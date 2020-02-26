SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 278.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned approximately 2.12% of SilverSun Technologies worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

