Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

