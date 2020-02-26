SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, Binance and Livecoin. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $92,763.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.02517671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00210747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00123709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Liqui, ChaoEX and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.