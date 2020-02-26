SingularityNET (AGI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $514,122.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Liqui. SingularityNET has a market cap of $10.87 million and $514,122.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

