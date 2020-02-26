Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Update

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the January 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sky Solar stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 47,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,041. Sky Solar has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SKYS shares. BidaskClub cut Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.