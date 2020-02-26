Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $739.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.50. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

