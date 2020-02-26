SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) EVP Purchases $38,400.00 in Stock

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 171,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SM Energy Co has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $874.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

