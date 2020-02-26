SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce $198.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $752.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.20 million to $754.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

