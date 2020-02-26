SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

SDC stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 14,263,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,467. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $4,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 136,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1,507.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

