Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,946 ($25.60).

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,325 ($30.58) to GBX 2,335 ($30.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,832.50 ($24.11) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.79. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

