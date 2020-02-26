Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.81% of Snap-on worth $75,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $153.63 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

