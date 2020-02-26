Social Send (SEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $163,888.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Social Send has a market cap of $163,888.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020707 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004505 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,859,002 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

